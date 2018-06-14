Dry lightning possible along Front Range, in mountains, ramping up fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is a danger on Thursday for dry lightning and gusty wind from afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and across the Front Range.

The morning will start with smoky sunshine before the threat of afternoon storms. Highs stay hot in the low to mid-90s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with southwest winds of 10-30 mph.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine and a 20 percent chance of gusty thunderstorms with dry lightning. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with southwest winds of 15-45 mph.

Friday looks similar in the mountains and across the Front Range.

Moisture from Hurricane Bud and a cold front move into Colorado on Saturday afternoon. It mainly stays in the mountains on Saturday and Sunday, then makes its move toward the Front Range by Sunday night.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday feature higher chances for rain and cooler temperatures.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.