Colorado Renaissance Festival – 42nd Anniversary

For the 42nd Anniversary season, Colorado Renaissance Festival takes you on a magical tour through time and legend as you wander down the village streets and pathways of the Colorado Renaissance Festival. Watch artisans create original works of their ancient craft and be taken in by the tantalizing aromas of roast turkey legges, steak on a stake, fresh baked goods and much more.

2018 Dates:

June 16-17, 23-24, 30-July 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, August 4-5

Open Saturdays & Sundays Only

10:00 to 6:30

Free Parking // No Pets Please

https://coloradorenaissance.com/