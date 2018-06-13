Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Jeremy Bitner Memorial 5K/10K Run (3.1 miles/6.2 miles) & 5K Walk is an annual event in honor of Englewood Police Detective Jeremy Bitner. Detective Bitner lost his life in the line of duty on May 28, 2012, after being struck and killed by a vehicle while performing a traffic stop.

Jeremy served the Englewood Police Department for 8 years and during that time was assigned to patrol, was a SWAT team member, and a Field Training Officer.

Jeremy loved being a police officer and serving his community. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many. Proceeds raised from The Jeremy Bitner Fallen Memorial 5K/10K Run benefit the Fallen Officer Fund, to assist the families of fallen law enforcement officers in Colorado.