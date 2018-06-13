Denver police officer shot in leg while responding to Capitol Hill robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An officer was shot in the leg during a confrontation on East Colfax Avenue near Pearl Street on Wednesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The officer was treated and released from a hospital. Denver Police Chief Robert White said a suspect was also shot.

The suspect was in grave condition, according to White.

Two bystanders were injured in the crossfire. Their injuries were considered minor. It's not clear how they were hurt.

Police said the officer involved was on routine bicycle patrol when flagged down on a report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven store just before 8 p.m.

The officer saw the suspect and began to approach him when gunfire was exchanged.

It's not clear who fired first, but people on the street at the time said it was a chaotic scene.

"My mother and grandmother could have got killed," one person said. "My grandbaby said she didn't want no pizza so my momma took my grandbaby upstairs. By the grace of God they're still alive. This is crazy."

The name and age of the suspect were not released. The name of the officer was not released.