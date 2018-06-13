Man shot in botched carjacking in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating a robbery and shooting that happened near South Pierce Street and West Arizona Avenue in Lakewood about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, 38-year-old Saher Suleiman of Lakewood, went to the 7-Eleven store at West Mississippi Avenue and South Pierce Street and parked at the gas pumps.

He then went inside the store to make a purchase.

After he left the 7-Eleven, he got back into his car and drove southbound on Pierce Street, the Lakewood Police Department said.

While driving, he realized there were two men in his back seat so he stopped. The two men allegedly robbed and shot Suleiman, police said.

The two would-be carjackers then left the vehicle on foot and Suleiman drove back to the 7-Eleven and contacted police.

“Yeah, it’s entirely unusual. We don’t often see suspects climbing into somebody’s back seat in order to take their car,” police Cmdr. Mark Reeves said. “They usually take it on the spot as soon as they approach the car.”

Police are describing the suspects as black men of unknown ages. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

They should be considered armed and dangerous, and police are advising drivers to stay alert, especially in the evening hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or 911.