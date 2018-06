GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 at Arapahoe Road reopened after a seven-car pileup closed all lanes in the area, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the crash happened about noon. Less than an hour later, cleanup was complete.

Northbound I-25 is CLOSED at Arapahoe Road due to a multi car accident across all lanes of traffic. Firefighters are evaluating all drivers and passengers for possible injuries. No extrication needed. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/wl6ht4Ag58 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 13, 2018

South Metro Fire Rescue said nobody had to be taken to a hospital.