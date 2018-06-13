Hot off the Grill: Butter Basted Ribeye Steaks for Dad

Posted 12:20 pm, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:21PM, June 13, 2018

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Butter Basted Ribeye Steaks for Dad.

Butter Basted Ribeye Steaks for Dad

Serves 2 people

Ingredients:

  • 2- 1 lb ribeye steaks
  • 3 tbsp. olive oil
  • 5 tbsp. high quality European butter
  • 1 small bunch of thyme
  • 4 cloves of garlic, cut in half

 

 

Instructions

  1. Heat grill to medium-high heat.
  2. Place cast iron skillet onto grill grates and heat until it begins to smoke.
  3. On a plate bring the steaks to room temperature and brush with a small about of olive oil, then season with salt and pepper.
  4. Place steaks into cast iron pan and sear for 5 minutes, or until a nice crust forms on the outside.
  5. Turn steaks over and add the remaining olive oil, butter, garlic and thyme to the side of the pan.
  6. Continue to cook on high heat while basting with the melted butter mixture. Continue to base and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until desired doneness is reached. 130-135F for medium-rare.
  7. Remove from the pan and place onto a cutting board and allow to rest for at least 10 minutes before serving.

 

Grilled Asparagus with Lemon and Parmesan

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb fresh asparagus, trimmed
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • Zest of one lemon
  • 2 tbsp. grated parmesan
  • Salt & cracked black pepper

Instructions:

  1. In a shallow pan drizzle and asparagus with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Place asparagus onto the grill horizontal to the grates to keep asparagus from falling though (you can also use a grill pan). Grill until tender.
  3. In the last minute of grilling, zest one lemon over the asparagus and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
  4. Remove from grill and serve.

 

 

 

AlertMe