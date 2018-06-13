Hot off the Grill: Butter Basted Ribeye Steaks for Dad

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Butter Basted Ribeye Steaks for Dad.
Butter Basted Ribeye Steaks for Dad
Serves 2 people
Ingredients:
- 2- 1 lb ribeye steaks
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 5 tbsp. high quality European butter
- 1 small bunch of thyme
- 4 cloves of garlic, cut in half
Instructions
- Heat grill to medium-high heat.
- Place cast iron skillet onto grill grates and heat until it begins to smoke.
- On a plate bring the steaks to room temperature and brush with a small about of olive oil, then season with salt and pepper.
- Place steaks into cast iron pan and sear for 5 minutes, or until a nice crust forms on the outside.
- Turn steaks over and add the remaining olive oil, butter, garlic and thyme to the side of the pan.
- Continue to cook on high heat while basting with the melted butter mixture. Continue to base and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until desired doneness is reached. 130-135F for medium-rare.
- Remove from the pan and place onto a cutting board and allow to rest for at least 10 minutes before serving.
Grilled Asparagus with Lemon and Parmesan
Ingredients:
- 1 lb fresh asparagus, trimmed
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- Zest of one lemon
- 2 tbsp. grated parmesan
- Salt & cracked black pepper
Instructions:
- In a shallow pan drizzle and asparagus with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
- Place asparagus onto the grill horizontal to the grates to keep asparagus from falling though (you can also use a grill pan). Grill until tender.
- In the last minute of grilling, zest one lemon over the asparagus and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
- Remove from grill and serve.
