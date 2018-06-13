Former professional soccer player who lives in Denver creates goalkeeper gloves used in World Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday and a former professional goalkeeper based in Colorado created goalie gloves that will be used in the tournament.

Z Lozano started playing professionally at 16 years old and now uses his talents in the coaching field where he hosts an international goal keepers camp every summer in Denver and brings in professional keepers from around the world.

Lozano still makes his mark on the international level as his gloves by ZPro Futbol, based in Denver, will be worn on the national stage by Jose Calderon, the keeper for the Panama national team in the World Cup.

"When they put it on they went crazy and that's when we realized we needed to do something with these gloves," Lozano said. "We use the same materials the same quality that we do for the professionals and offer it to the public. And now we have it selling in different parts of the world and now it's in the World Cup."

Although soccer is widely popular worldwide, it's been slower in the United States. But Lozano hopes one day America gets futbol fever.

"The United States is blessed with such amazing facilities great stadiums, great coaching great people we have almost 300 million people so I know we can find at least 22 good players," Lozano said about the U.S. national team. "I think this country is going to surprise a lot of people around the world the next several World Cups to come."

North America was awarded the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday. Denver is one of 16 U.S. cities that are finalists to host games for the prestigious tournament.