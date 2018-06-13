Colorado Springs area experiences worst overnight hailstorm in more than 20 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Officials say neighborhoods near Colorado Springs saw the worst overnight hailstorm in more than 20 years on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo said a strong storm early Wednesday pummeled El Paso County -- particularly Fountain and Fort Carson -- with 3-inch hail.
The last time the county saw hail that big during early morning hours was in 1995, when 2-inch hail fell.
Weather Service meteorologist Steve Hodanish said the storm took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Forecasters say a less dramatic storm is headed for Colorado Springs.
Weather Service officials say scattered showers could hit the area Wednesday with gusty winds, hail and lightning.
Forecasters predict a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The storm is expected to stick around throughout the night.