Colorado Springs area experiences worst overnight hailstorm in more than 20 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Officials say neighborhoods near Colorado Springs saw the worst overnight hailstorm in more than 20 years on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo said a strong storm early Wednesday pummeled El Paso County -- particularly Fountain and Fort Carson -- with 3-inch hail.

The last time the county saw hail that big during early morning hours was in 1995, when 2-inch hail fell.

We're tracking the aftermath of incredibly powerful storms overnight! In some areas, we got tennis ball and softball-sized hail. Many are waking up to damages to cars and roofs. Continue to share your photos and videos with us. Thank you so much. Tune in now! #COwx pic.twitter.com/MkJ5EDjSv5 — Abby Acone KRDO (@abbyacone) June 13, 2018

Weather Service meteorologist Steve Hodanish said the storm took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Forecasters say a less dramatic storm is headed for Colorado Springs.

Weather Service officials say scattered showers could hit the area Wednesday with gusty winds, hail and lightning.

Forecasters predict a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The storm is expected to stick around throughout the night.