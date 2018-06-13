Colorado school board rejects proposal to teach fourth-graders ‘benefits of guns’

DENVER — Colorado’s Board of Education has rejected a proposal to have fourth-grade students discuss potential benefits of guns.

The board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to reject standards requiring students to discuss “potential dangers and benefits of having weapons at home, in school, and in the community.”

It left intact “potential dangers.”

Republican board member Debora Scheffel of suburban Parker sought the rejected language.

She says she wants children to feel safe and that focusing exclusively on “dangers” promotes fear.

The vote came as the board was adopting revised standards for Colorado’s public and charter educators.

Republicans Joyce Rankin of Carbondale and Steve Durham of Colorado Springs joined Scheffel in voting “no” on the gun language.