90s return for 3 days with afternoon storm chances

DENVER -- There will be a three-day stretch of temperatures in the low to mid-90s with minimal chances of rain in Denver and along the Front Range.

On Wednesday, there will be hazy, smoky sunshine with a 10 percent to 20 percent chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The most likely location for the thunderstorms is along the Palmer Divide and eastern Plains. High temperatures will reach about 92 degree.

The mountains can expect smoky sun and a 10 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorms. It will be breezy in the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

There will be isolated afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday across the Front Range.

Much-needed rain reaches the mountains on Saturday afternoon and continues on and off into Sunday. The rain might not reach the Front Range until Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Monday and Tuesday look stormy across the mountains and especially the Front Range. Highs cool into the 70s.

It's possible that four-day rain totals could range from one-half inch to 1.5 inches in the mountains and across the Front Range.

