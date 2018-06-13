416 Fire grows to nearly 26,000 acres, at 15 percent containment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERMOSA, Colo. -- The 416 Fire north of Durango has burned nearly 26,000 acres, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

The state's largest fire continues to burn in the San Juan National Forest, which has been closed to the public to try to prevent additional fires.

The fire has burned 25,900 acres and is 15 percent contained. No structures have been destroyed.

It's burning in the Four Corners region where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah meet that is at the center of a large patch of exceptional drought.

Much of the U.S. West is experiencing some level of drought.

More than 900 firefighters were dealing with rough and inaccessible terrain, and residents of more than 2,000 homes have been forced to evacuate since the flames ignited June 1.