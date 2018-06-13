2 injured in stabbing in Westminster King Soopers parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Two people were taken to a hospital after a stabbing and a report of shots fired outside a King Soopers late Tuesday night, the Westminster Police Department said.

The incident happened about 11:15 p.m. near West 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The initial call said gunshots had been fired, but when officers arrived, they found three men suffering from stab wounds.

Two of the men were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The third man did not need treatment, police said.

All of the men knew each other and police are not looking for any other suspects.

Police said there are indications that shots were fired but no one was hit.