Teenager wanted in connection with Denver homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a homicide suspect who is on the run.

Abdi-Fatah Mohamed Rage, 16, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to a homicide that occurred at 5040 N. Troy St., on Thursday.

The suspect is described as 6-foot and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Rage has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or 911.