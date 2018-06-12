Lawsuit filed over deaths at unfilled Colorado mine shaft

DENVER — The parents of two teens killed in 2016 when their truck plunged into an abandoned mine shaft on U.S. Forest Service land have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the federal government and the state of Colorado.

The lawsuit filed Monday contends the mine shaft had been identified as a hazard that needed to be filled but was not filled despite money being available to complete the task.

The Denver Post reports that the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver on behalf of the estates of 18-year-old Sarah Ball and 19-year-old Peter Kim, who died in June 2016, and their parents who live in Boulder and Aurora.

It names the federal government and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.

The shaft has since been filled.