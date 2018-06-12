Smoker stolen from front steps of new Denver barbecue restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Owners of a new barbecue restaurant opened their doors to the public last week. The Hungry Wolf was open for business not even three days before their meat smoker was stolen just steps from their front door.

The family-owned business lost a hefty amount in revenue for several days before a friend loaned them another smoker.

"It's been a lot of work, a lot of time and effort," said Deja Williams of The Hungry Wolf.

Deja and her father worked tirelessly over the last few months to prepare for the opening of The Hungry Wolf BBQ.

"My dad stays up until 5 in the morning every day trying to get things together," said Williams.

The small business finally opened to the public last week, customers enjoyed a variety of smoked meats for only a few days before the smoker was taken.

"My heart literally dropped to my stomach because the smoker is the heart of the restaurant, everything smokes the ribs turkey everything," said Williams.

Williams said they had to turn away customers who were hoping for smoked meat and lost hundreds of dollars in revenue.

"I feel hurt because we are really good people, we don’t want to hurt anybody. So, someone to take something from us, it's really sad," said Williams.