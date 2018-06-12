Rockies throw shade with picture of Phillies stadium and joke about being ‘back at Coors Field’

PHILADELPHIA — Yeah, the Colorado Rockies are pretty great at social media.
The team is in Philadelphia this week to take on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, the Rockies tweeted out a picture of the ballpark saying it’s “good to be back at Coors Field.”
This was a not-so-subtle jab at the Denver Post which published a photo of the wrong ballpark on its “ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field” back in April. Instead of the stadium at 20th and Blake, the newspaper posted a picture of the Phillies stadium.
The Phillies loved the joke saying “we love what you’ve done with the place.”
The Denver Nuggets liked the joke calling it “Colorful Colorado!”
After getting roasted on social media back in April, the Post apologized calling it a production error.