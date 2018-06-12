Officials: Man dragged by RTD bus intentionally crawled underneath

LITTLETON, Colo. — The city of Littleton confirmed Tuesday that a man who was dragged five blocks by an RTD bus intentionally crawled underneath the bus when it stopped to pick up passengers.

According to witness statements and video obtained by investigators, it appears that Patrick Tshudy, 31, of Greenwood Village deliberately got underneath the bus, unbeknownst to the driver.

UPDATE: The accident with an RTD bus and pedestrian on 6/7/18. According to witness statements, as well as video discovered by investigators, it appears that, unbeknownst to the bus driver, the victim deliberately crawled under the stopped bus. No charges have been filed. pic.twitter.com/UfWJlm3CGE — Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) June 12, 2018

A spokesman for the Littleton Police Department said Tshudy was dragged from Prince Street to near Windermere Street on Thursday afternoon. A driver noticed, sped past the bus and stopped it.

The man was killed in the incident.

Police closed eastbound Littleton Boulevard between Prince and Windermere Streets while authorities investigated.

No charges have been filed in the incident and investigators have not said what may have motivated Tshudy’s actions.