WASHINGTON — FOX31 was awarded the prestigious 2018 Celebration of Service to America Award at the National Association of Broadcasters ceremony on Tuesday.

This is for the FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve initiative, which highlights members of the military and the issues they face.

Anchor Jeremy Hubbard, general manager Joan Barret and Tribune Media senior vice president of news Bart Feder accepted the award.

I finally medaled in something! So honored to accept a @NABEF #servicetoamerica award tonight in Washington DC, alongside my boss Joan Barrett and our @tribunemedia boss Bart Feder for our “Serving Those Who Serve” veterans coverage over the last year. #broadcastgood #nab #KDVR pic.twitter.com/P5L0clDIWC — Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) June 13, 2018