Forest rangers warn of rattlesnakes slithering near hiking trails

POUDRE CANYON — It’s prime time for hikers to strap on their boots but as you scale the trails it’s important to keep in mind that you are sharing the space with snakes.

This rattlesnake was spotted by a hiker and his dog on Saturday on the Hewlett Gulch Trail around 5 p.m. in the #Poudre Canyon. Be aware and listen for this hazard when out hiking to keep you and your four-legged friends safe! #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/g1srDaDiFi — Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) June 12, 2018

A post by the Canyon Lakes Ranger showed a large rattlesnake curled up in the grass just off the path of Hewlett Gulch Trail in Poudre Canyon at about 5 p.m.

The ranger warns hikers to be aware and listen for the snakes, especially when walking pets.

Remember that rattlesnakes can strike from up to two feet away so it’s best practice to drop the camera and back away from the snake.