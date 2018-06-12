First 18 retailers for new outlet mall in Thornton announced

THORNTON, Colo. — An initial list of 18 retailers that will be in a new outlet mall in Thornton were released on Tuesday.

The Denver Premium Outlets will be located near the intersection of Interstate 25 and 136th Avenue and broke ground in October.

The initial retailers are:

ASICS

American Eagle Outfitters

A|X Armani Exchange

BOSS-Hugo Boss

Banana Republic Factory Store

Coach Outlet

Cole Haan Outlet

Converse

Gap Outlet

Guess Factory Store

Helzberg Diamonds

Johnston & Murphy Factory Store

kate spade new york

Michael Kors

Nike Factory Store

Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store

Skechers

Under Armour

The mall will give shoppers in the Denver metro area a closer option to score deals. Currently, the other outlet malls are located in Castle Rock, Loveland and Silverthorne.

The mall is scheduled to open in September with more brands to be announced in the coming months.