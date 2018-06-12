Buffalo Fire in Summit County forces thousands to evacuate

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- The Buffalo Fire near Silverthorne has burned 91 acres and forced thousands to evacuate on Tuesday.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday:
The Red Cross was opening a shelter for displaced residents at Frisco Elementary School, 800 8th Avenue in Frisco at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
3 p.m. Tuesday:
1,384 homes in Mesa Cortina and Wildernest above Twenty Grand Road have been evacuated while an additional 1,160 homes below Twenty Grand Road were given pre-evacuation notices.
No homes have been lost in the fire.
A press conference will be held at 4 p.m. outside of the Silverthorne Recreation Center where officials will provide an update on the fire. A community meeting will be held for residents and evacuees inside the center at 6 p.m.
12 p.m. Tuesday:
Summit Fire responded to the fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday and ordered residents in the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest above Twenty Grand Road to evacuate their homes.
Evacuees may go to the Silverthorne Recreation Center for shelter.
Crews estimate that the fire is about 91 acres in size and expect wind and dry conditions to fuel the fire.
Summit Fire continues to tweet out updates about the fire, saying the department has requested a big air attack. Incident managers hope to keep the fire from jumping the well-established fire break around Mesa Cortina/Wildernest. Authorities advised people not to fly drones in the fire area.
Homeowners who left pets behind in the area can call Summit County Animal Control for assistance to save them at (970) 668-4143.
A community meeting was scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Silverthorne Town Hall. Members of the public with questions can call the Buffalo Fire hotline at (970) 668-9730.
Photo Gallery
This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the way and we're working to find out more.