“Jazz” Up Your Summer Cooking with Celebrity Chef Adam Glick

Fresh off the Bravo TV hit show "Below Deck Mediterranean", Celebrity Chef Adam Glick is parking his 'adventure van' in Denver to showcase his ‘adventurous’ cooking skills! You can join him at King Soopers in Glendale on June 14 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Here's the recipe he showcased on Colorado's Best:

Jazz Apple Grilled Cheese on Sourdough

Thinly sliced JAZZ™ apples are complemented by melty gouda cheese, and sourdough bread with a buttery crunch in this fresh take on the grilled cheese sandwich.

Ingredients

8 pieces thinly sliced sourdough bread

4 T unsalted butter, softened, but not melted

16 thin slices of smoked gouda (or white cheddar)

16 thin slices of JAZZ ™ apple

Directions

Butter each slice of bread on one side with approx 1/2 T butter on each piece. Lay out one slice of the bread buttered side down, then layer on top 2 slices cheese, 2 slices apple, 2 slices, cheese, then 2 slices apple. Place another slice of bread on top, buttered side up. Repeat for other 3 sandwiches.

Heat a large saute or grill pan over high heat and, once hot, add 2 sandwiches at a time to the pan. Turn down heat to medium and let toast until golden brown, approximately 2 minutes. Flip and let the other side toast for another 2 minutes or until golden brown and the cheese is melted. Remove from pan and repeat with other sandwiches, then slice and serve!

Makes 4 sandwiches.