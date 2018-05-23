Grilling Tips with Executive Chef Jeff Anderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipes

Recipe Name: Stuffed Chicken with Smoked Bacon & Mushrooms

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings per Recipe: 2 stuffed chicken breasts

Ingredients:

Chicken:

2 Signature Farms® boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional for seasoning chicken pre-grilling

1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional for seasoning chicken pre-grilling

2 Tbs olive oil, plus added oil for brushing chicken pre-grilling

butcher’s twine (for tying rolled chicken)

Signature SELECT™ aluminum foil (optional for grilling)

Hickory Bacon Compound Butter:

4 Tbs unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3 slices Signature Farms® hickory bacon, cooked, cooled and minced

1/2 cup thinly-sliced mushrooms

2 Tbs minced shallots

2 Tbs olive oil

1 pinch kosher salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

Steps (Directions):

To prepare hickory bacon compound butter, combine the cooked, minced bacon and the unsalted butter together, mix well and chill. Heat a medium-size sauté pan, add oil, shallots and mushrooms, then season with salt and pepper. Sauté for 2 minutes, then set aside and allow to cool. Butterfly chicken breast, opening it up into 2-3 folds. Season with salt and pepper. Divide butter between the butterflied breast, then add sautéed mushrooms. Fold and tie with butcher’s twine. Brush roll-tied chicken breast with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Heat grill to medium-high and spray grates with non-stick spray (or brush with oil). Place stuffed chicken breast on hot grill. Grill for 1 ½ minutes, pick up and turn 90 degrees to create grill cross marks. Grill chicken breast for another 1 ½ minutes, turn over and then cover grill. Cook covered for an additional 10-12 minutes.

Pro Tip: If the twine is becoming charred, place chicken breast on sheet of aluminum foil and continue cooking until internal temperature reaches 165°.

Remove from grill and allow to rest 4-5 minutes, remove twine and serve.

Recipe Name: Brown Rice Salad with Capers, Artichoke Hearts & Greek Feta Vinaigrette

Serves: 4 sides or 2 Entrée

2 cups Signature SELECT™ long grain brown rice, cooked and cooled

1 cup Signature SELECT™ marinated artichoke hearts

1 cup baby spinach

3 Tbs minced parsley

1/4 cup thinly-sliced green onion

1/4 cup minced red pepper

1/4 cup minced yellow pepper

2 pinches seasoning

1/2 cup Signature SELECT™ Greek Feta vinaigrette

Ingredients:

Steps (Directions):

In mixing bowl, combine cooked/ cooled rice, artichoke hearts spinach, parsley, green onions and peppers.

Season with salt and pepper, dress with Greek feta vinaigrette, then mix to distribute dressing and coat all ingredients evenly. Transfer to serving bowl and enjoy.

Recipe Name: Grilled Cherry Packets with Maple and Graham Cracker Crumble

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings Per Recipe: 4 servings

Ingredients:

Grilled Cherry Packets with Maple and Graham Cracker Crumble

1 orange, peeled, cut into segments

24 cherries, pitted

2 Tbs unsalted butter, cut into cubes

4 Tbs pure maple syrup

1/4 cup orange juice

4 scoops Signature SELECT™ vanilla ice cream

4 large squares Signature SELECT™ aluminum foil

graham crackers crumbles (see Graham Cracker Crumble directions)

Graham Cracker Crumble:

6 Signature SELECT™ honey graham crackers

4 Tbs all purpose flour

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 pinch kosher salt

4 Tbs granulated sugar

Steps (Directions):

Cherries

Double stack aluminum foil squares to create two packets, combine the cherries, orange slices, orange juice, maple syrup and butter, then divide between the two squares and wrap up in foil, sealing the top.

Place onto preheated grill for approximately 8-10 minutes per side or until thoroughly heated. Note: you should be able to hear the liquid boiling.

Remove from grill and divide into jars, then top with ice cream and pour syrup over top. Garnish with crushed graham crackers

Graham Cracker Crumbles