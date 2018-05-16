Water restrictions near Telluride affect swimming pools, restaurant beverages

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A drought that has hit the area near Telluride may leave restaurant-goers thirsty as the town has banned careless use of water. That includes water served at restaurants.

While water will still be made available to customers, it will only be served upon request. Additionally, there are restrictions on filling or refilling water in swimming pools and hot tubs. The community pool, however, will still be open for business.

Residents are forbidden from watering lawns, washing sidewalks, driveways and tennis courts, according to Telluride Daily Planet.

The restrictions were issued on Friday and are meant to prepare the town for an emergency if the “exceptional drought” continues.