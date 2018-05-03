Denver cycling community recruiting volunteers for trail watch program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver biking community is asking for volunteers to help make the city’s riding paths safer for cyclists.

Park rangers said a volunteer "courtesy patrol" program offers an extra set of eyes and ears on miles of paths that officers do not always see.

Advocacy organization Bike Denver is asking cyclists to join.

"[Rangers] can only be in so many places at one time," said Bike Denver executive director James Waddell.

The courtesy patrols will watch for bikers in trouble. They will also look out for homeless camps, which can pop up in isolated areas.

Rangers said they welcome the help.

"[Rangers] get a constant stream of information from the volunteers. They can patrol on their own initiative where and when they want to," said Denver Park ranger Eric Knopinski.

Thirty to 40 volunteers are accepted into the program. Those admitted are expected to patrol 30 hours a year. Training begins this month.

An application to volunteer for the program is available online.