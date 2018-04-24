Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tacos Tequila Whiskey was named as one of the Nation's Restaurant News' "Breakout Brands of 2018."

first got Tacos Tequila Whiskey noticed when they were still a food truck. Westword named them one of the 100 things to eat in Denver

Recipe:

Recipe for 6 tacos

1 smashed avocado (1 tbl per taco)

roasted tomatillo salsa

1 tsp of salt

juice of one lime

6 oz Cotija cheese (2 oz per taco)

6 corn tortillas

Mix smashed avocado with salt and lime. Dip corn tortilla in manteca (rendered pork fat) and heat for 30 seconds per side in a medium to medium-high non-stick pan or griddle. You can also use your preferred oil or even warm tortilla dry. Scoop 2 ounces of queso and griddle for 10 seconds each side until golden brown. Place on tortilla with about 1 tablespoon of smashed avocado mixture, 1 tablespoon of roasted tomatillo salsa. Serve with a lime.