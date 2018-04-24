Tacos Tequila Whiskey was named as one of the Nation's Restaurant News' "Breakout Brands of 2018."
first got Tacos Tequila Whiskey noticed when they were still a food truck. Westword named them one of the 100 things to eat in Denver
Recipe:
Recipe for 6 tacos
1 smashed avocado (1 tbl per taco)
roasted tomatillo salsa
1 tsp of salt
juice of one lime
6 oz Cotija cheese (2 oz per taco)
6 corn tortillas
Mix smashed avocado with salt and lime. Dip corn tortilla in manteca (rendered pork fat) and heat for 30 seconds per side in a medium to medium-high non-stick pan or griddle. You can also use your preferred oil or even warm tortilla dry. Scoop 2 ounces of queso and griddle for 10 seconds each side until golden brown. Place on tortilla with about 1 tablespoon of smashed avocado mixture, 1 tablespoon of roasted tomatillo salsa. Serve with a lime.
AlertMe