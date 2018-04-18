George W. Bush says mom was joking until the end

HOUSTON — Former President George W. Bush said his mother was joyful and still teasing him the day before she died.

Bush spoke warmly of his mother during a leadership forum Wednesday as his presidential library in Dallas.

His mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, died a day earlier at her Houston home. She was 92.

The 43rd president told the audience that the day before his mother died, he told her during a phone conversation that she’d been a “fabulous mother” and that he loved her dearly.

He said she responded by telling him: “‘I want you to know that you’re my favorite son — on the phone.'”

Bush told audience members he hoped they didn’t feel sorry for him.

He said he’s at peace with his mother’s death because his mother “was at peace.”

He said she believed in an afterlife and “was joyously looking forward” to it.