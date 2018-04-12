Yesterday we drew the winner of Paula’s Picks giveaway to Paris. Check it out! Tony Newhall is the WINNER of Paula's Picks Giveaway to Paris on Norwegian! Norwegian just launched the first ever non-stop flights from Denver to Paris, Monday, April 9th! Tony won TWO roundtrip premium class tickets to Paris on Norwegian!AlertMe
Paula’s Picks Giveaway WINNER! Norwegian Flights to Paris
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
