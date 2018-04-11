Video shows wrong-way crash on I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A wrong-way driver caused a violent crash on Interstate 25 in Pueblo on Tuesday.

A person traveling in a vehicle heading the opposite direction recorded the crash, which happened during the evening commute.

Video shows the driver of a flatbed truck traveling north in the southbound lanes before causing a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles near I-25 and 29th Street in the northern part of the city.

Police said the driver likely had a seizure before the crash and are not planning to charge him, according to KKTV.

The driver told officers he blacked out and did not remember what happened. He suffered serious injuries.

Two people were taken to a hospital, but there were no fatalities, according to KKTV.

Authorities closed southbound I-25 after the crash. It reopened about 7 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said.