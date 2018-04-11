2 Denver police officers shot at 6th and Inca in Denver; suspect barricaded

Video shows wrong-way crash on I-25 in Pueblo

Posted 2:41 pm, April 11, 2018, by , Updated at 02:42PM, April 11, 2018
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A wrong-way driver caused a violent crash on Interstate 25 in Pueblo on Tuesday.

A person traveling in a vehicle heading the opposite direction recorded the crash, which happened during the evening commute.

Video shows the driver of a flatbed truck traveling north in the southbound lanes before causing a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles near I-25 and 29th Street in the northern part of the city.

Police said the driver likely had a seizure before the crash and are not planning to charge him, according to KKTV.

The driver told officers he blacked out and did not remember what happened. He suffered serious injuries.

Two people were taken to a hospital, but there were no fatalities, according to KKTV.

Authorities closed southbound I-25 after the crash. It reopened about 7 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said. 

AlertMe