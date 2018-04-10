Warm, dry conditions with temperatures into 70s next 3 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be fantastic weather across Colorado on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with dry conditions statewide.

In Denver, high temperatures will climb to the low 70s with breezy winds.

The warmup continues Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching near record levels.

Wednesday's forecast high is 78 degrees, nearing the record high of 80 degrees set in 1982.

Thursday's forecast high is expected to be at the record of 79 degrees set in 1976.

Fire danger will be very high on Wednesday and Thursday with red flag warnings in place both days for the eastern half of Colorado. No outdoor burning is allowed.

Changes move in on Friday with a 30-degree temperature drop and a 20 percent chance of rain for the Front Range.

Denver's high temperature on Friday will be about 49 degrees. The storm system will bring a few inches of fresh snow to the mountains.

Temperatures heat back up to the 50s and 60s during the weekend with dry conditions.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.