Police in Ohio investigate reports of ‘zombie’ raccoons

Posted 8:42 am, April 5, 2018, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police are investigating reports of “zombie-like” raccoons in northeast Ohio.

WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime.

Photographer Robert Coggeshall said he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.

Coggeshall said the animal would stand on its hind legs, show its teeth and fall over backward.

The raccoon Coggeshall saw and 14 others police responded to were euthanized.

The state Department of Natural Resources said the animals were likely suffering from distemper, not rabies.

The viral disease causes coughing, tremors and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.

Authorities are asking residents to report raccoons behaving unusually to their local police station.

