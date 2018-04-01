Temperatures soar into 70s on Monday with high fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver and the Front Range will have a strong west wind on Monday, making temperatures warm and fire danger high.

Afternoon highs will climb to the 70s in Denver with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

A red flag warning is in place in southern Colorado from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday where winds will gust to 45 mph and humidity will be as low as 5 percent. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Cloud cover will increase along the Front Range on Monday afternoon as a cold front moves in and brings scattered snow showers to the central and northern mountains.

A few rain showers will spill over onto the Front Range on Monday evening, eventually changing to snow as temperatures drop.

A few scattered snow showers are possible on the Front Range, especially along the Palmer Divide, late Monday into early Tuesday and will clear out for the Tuesday morning drive.

The storm is not expected to bring big impacts. Most of the lower elevations will not see accumulation, but the Palmer Divide has a chance to see accumulations of less than 1 inch.

The mountains will pick up a dusting to 5 inches from the storm.

Winds will stay strong as the storm system passes through. The eastern Plains are under a high wind watch from midnight Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 60 mph.

Temperatures will cool to the 50s in Denver on Tuesday thanks to the cold front. Once the showers clear out early Tuesday, the rest of the day will be dry and sunny.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry with highs in the mid-60s. A more unsettled pattern moves in for the weekend with a 10 percent chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

