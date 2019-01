This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Colorado's Best Kid, 18-year-old Isani Singh, a senior at Cherry Creek High School just won third place and $150,000 in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search 2018. Hear how she discovered some of the genes in a rare disease called Turner Syndrome. AlertMe Filed in: Colorado’s Best, News Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Google

Pocket