Census estimates reveal more than 70,000 people moved to Colorado in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For those who that have lived in Colorado for a while, they have seen the rapid growth.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates were released recently and showed that Colorado's population topped 5.6 million with the state adding more than 70,000 residents, growing 1.4 percent.

Top four highest populated counties in Colorado:

Denver County (704,621) El Paso County (699,232) Arapahoe County (643,052) Jefferson County (574,613)

Although Denver County remains Colorado's highest populated county, the Census Bureau predicts El Paso County will outgrow Denver in the next year.

El Paso County gained the most residents with more than 12,000 compared to Denver's 9,844.

Even Weld County, the state's ninth largest with 304,633 residents, gained more than Denver County in 2017 with more than 10,000 new residents.

For those not a fan of the growth, Denver's population growth is slowing, according to the census estimates.

In 2011, there were about 15,000 people moving to Denver County. The number spiked in 2015 with nearly 19,000, but that number went down to a little more than 13,000 in 2016 and to fewer than 10,000 new residents last year.

The data show those residents might just be moving to the surrounding counties such as Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson and Douglas.

On the state hot zone map, the darker shades show the higher growth. The counties around Denver, along with El Paso County and the Western Slope, saw the highest population increases.

The census estimates showed that not every county in Colorado grew. There were eight that saw their population decline over the past year.

Kit Carson County (minus 6.2 percent) Sedgwick County (minus 2.5 percent) Rio Blanco County (minus 1 percent) Yuma County (minus 0.4 percent) Rio Grande County (minus 0.3 percent) Lincoln County (minus 0.3 percent) Moffat County (minus 0.2 percent) Logan County (minus 0.1 percent)

The U.S. Census happens every 10 years, while estimates take place every year. The next big U.S. Census happens in 2020.