Go
Search
FOX31 & Channel 2 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX31 Denver
Menu
News
Traffic
On TV
CO Best
Deals
Everyday
Contests
Community
Sports
Weather
46°
46°
Low
25°
High
54°
Mon
20°
30°
Tue
13°
36°
Wed
16°
39°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Win a Sherlock Gnomes Gift Pack!
Posted 10:32 am, March 20, 2018, by
Travis Dooley Harrison
,
Updated at 11:06AM, March 20, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Print
More
Reddit
Tumblr
Google
Pocket
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Enter to WIN
SHERLOCK GNOMES Pack
AlertMe
Have a news tip?
Do you have a story you want FOX31 Denver or Channel 2 to check out? Email us.
Popular
2 Denver police officers injured in shooting at 6th and Inca; suspect barricaded
Lady Gaga brings out ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star Bradley Cooper to sing ‘Shallow’ during Las Vegas concert
Family claims they were kicked off flight after passengers complain about body odor
Suspected child rapist at large in southern Colorado
Latest News
Enter to WIN two premium class tickets to London Plus a 3-Night Stay!
3 things to know about Monday’s snowstorm
Police provide update on shooting that injured 2 Denver officers
Death toll hits 58 in Brazil dam collapse, search for survivors renews
1 dead in Colorado Springs garage fire
Contests
Enter to WIN a 4-Pack of Tickets to Monster Jam!
Colorado’s Best
Win Tickets Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald
Colorado’s Best
‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ Fun Green Prize Pack Giveaway
Colorado’s Best
Avoid the Santa belly with VASA Fitness
Colorado’s Best
A better version of you
Colorado’s Best
Hormone Replacement Pellet Therapy
Colorado’s Best
Castle Rock Holiday Expo – Chance to Win FREE Roof
Contests
Enter to WIN a House Full of Windows from New Windows For America!
Contests
Enter to Win a Year of Mortgage or Rent Payments!
Colorado’s Best
Wizard Lovers’ Board Games – Harry Potter
Colorado’s Best
Unique gifts for the season
Colorado’s Best
Gift a monthly activewear subscription
Colorado’s Best
Enter to WIN two premium class tickets to London Plus a 3-Night Stay!
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.