Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids can learn to eat all sorts of vegetables—and have fun in the process.

Feeding therapist Melanie Potock has developed an easy, effective system to introduce children to vegetables as they embark on a lifetime of healthy eating. Adventures in Veggieland: Help Your Kids Learn to Love Vegetables with 101 Easy Activities and Recipes features a year’s worth of family-friendly recipes along with practical, proven strategies for helping kids learn to become more adventurous eaters over time.

http://mymunchbug.com/books/