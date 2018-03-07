Videos show every angle of 3-alarm fire in Denver

DENVER — A fire at an apartment complex construction site in Denver caused smoke to be visible for miles on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started just after noon at 1833 Emerson St.

As of 4:45 p.m., at least one person was dead and six other people were injured, including one firefighter. One construction worker had critical injuries. The firefighter had minor burn injuries.

When the fire happened, viewers sent video of the smoke from all over the metro area.

One camera captured the building as it was engulfed in flames and A time-lapse shows the blaze from the time it started to when firefighters got it under control.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reporters Drew Engelbart and Dan Daru just happened to be in the area and spotted the fire. They went live on Facebook to share what they were seeing with viewers.

Jaime Zurzolo was on the Auraria campus and was filming a time-lapse of the city for cinematography class when the fire broke out.

Wayne Schomaker was on a walk in the neighborhood at the time and was on the scene about one minute after the fire started. He shared a video of the fire.

Rogelio Santoya was at St. Joseph’s Hospital nearby when he spotted the smoke and flames from his hospital room.