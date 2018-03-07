One dead, one missing in construction site fire near downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was found dead and one person was unaccounted for after firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Denver's North Capitol Hill neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Six people were injured, including one firefighter, in the fire near East 18th Avenue and Emerson Street. One person was critically injured, fire officials said.

The fire broke out just after noon at what was going to be the Emerson Place Apartments at 1833 Emerson St. smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

The blaze sent people around the area running from the scene and a few construction workers jumped and suffered broken bones as a result.

More than 100 firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

The Denver Fire Department said six buildings were affected by the fire and more than 30 vehicles were burned. Three fire engines were damaged.

An evacuation center for people affected by the fire is open at the St. Charles Recreation Center (3777 Lafayette St.).

The evacuation includes the entire 1800 block of Emerson Street. Residents will not be allowed to access any buildings in the evacuation area.

Firefighters will be back at the scene Thursday morning to resume their search and investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown and might not be known for several weeks. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-337-2800