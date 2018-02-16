Today’s Deal: $10 for $20 at Cranelli’s Italian Restaurant!

About Cranelli's

Click here for more details.Meet Jimmy and Lasinda, they have three children - Connor, Niko and Brittany and they live in Highlands Ranch. They started their passion for food and customer service at the young age of 15 and never looked back. Jimmy's love for Italian food started in Chicago where he was born and continued on when he moved to Colorado at 13, where he became a dishwasher at a local Italian mom & pop in Lakewood. Lasinda is from Florida and also came to Colorado at the age of 13.

Over the past 20 years Jimmy and Lasinda have built their family and their career around the restaurant industry. Lone Tree has been the melting pot of their career over the past 10 years, where Jimmy opened Bahama Breeze, Brio Tuscan Grille and was part of the management team at P.F. Chang's in Park Meadows. Lasinda served and managed at Outback Steakhouse in Highlands Ranch and is a true barista at heart, having been the GM at Nordstrom Ebar and Peaberry Coffee.

Jimmy and Lasinda's combination of family values, customer service and love for food is what will keep Cranelli's thriving for years to come, they welcome you to stop in and check it out for yourself.

