Former Bronco elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Denver Broncos safety Brian Dawkins was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced on Saturday night at NFL Honors from the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

“We’re very happy for Brian Dawkins on his well-deserved election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said. “Brian established himself as one of the NFL’s most respected and beloved players over many years in Philadelphia before joining the Broncos for the final three seasons of his incredible career.

“Here in Denver, Brian made multiple Pro Bowls as an inspirational leader for our team and a standout in the community. All of us at the Broncos congratulate Brian on being voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Chosen by the 48-person Selection Committee as one of five modern-era inductees for the Class of 2018, Dawkins will be officially enshrined in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, next August as the main event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

The other modern-era inductees for the Class of 2018 are linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, wide receiver Terrell Owens and linebacker Brian Urlacher. Former NFL General Manager Bobby Beathard was chosen by the Selection Committee from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s contributor category while offensive lineman Jerry Kramer and linebacker Robert Brazile were elected from the senior category.

A member of the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team, Dawkins made nine career Pro Bowls—second most all-time by a safety—and six career Associated Press All-Pro teams during his 16-year NFL career with Philadelphia (1996-2008) and Denver (2009-11).

Starting 221-of-224 career regular-season games, Dawkins totaled 1,146 tackles (910 solo), 26 sacks (227 yds.), 37 interceptions (513 yds.), 179 passes defensed, 36 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries.

He also started 18 postseason games, recording 89 tackles (74 solo), two sacks (23 yds.), four interceptions (75 yds.), nine passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Dawkins spent his first 13 NFL seasons with the Eagles, who retired his No. 20 jersey in 2012. He finished his career in Philadelphia as the team’s all-time leader in regular-season games played (183) and overall wins (109) while tying the club record for interceptions (34).

He played in five conference championship games and one Super Bowl with the Eagles with his 18 postseason starts representing the most in franchise history.

Signed by Denver as an unrestricted free agent in 2009, Dawkins made the Pro Bowl in two of his three seasons in Denver while serving as a defensive captain in each campaign. In his final NFL season in 2011, he helped the Broncos win their first AFC West Division title and postseason berth in six years.

Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (61st overall) of the 1996 NFL Draft from Clemson University, Dawkins was born on Oct. 13, 1973, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dawkins joins several other players with ties to the Broncos who are also enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including cornerback Willie Brown (1984), running back Tony Dorsett (1994), General Manager Fred Gehrke (1972), defensive tackle Stan Jones (1991) and running back Doak Walker (1986).