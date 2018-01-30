Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow, strong winds Monday morning
Super Bowl & Pizza!

Super Bowl LII is right around the corner and families are planning their at-home tailgates and parties! Last year, Americans devoured 12.5 million pizzas during the big game. The Longmont Toppers Pizza back shows us how we can whip up some Superbowl party snacks at home, like the game-day friendly Buffalo Chicken Mac 'N Cheese Pizza, to enjoy with family and friends as they cheer on their favorite team.​

