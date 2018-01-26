Colorado’s Best Attorney, Phil Harding, of Harding and Associates, often answers viewer questions on the show. Today he talked about the little black box in your car that reveals all the details of a car accident. You can call him yourself for legal advice at 303-762-9500.AlertMe
Legal Answers about Auto Injuries
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Legal Minute with Phil Harding: Depositions
-
What scares lawyers
-
Attorney math with our legal expert
-
Settling Case vs. Going to Trial – Tips from our Legal Expert
-
Holiday Displays & First Amendment Rights
-
-
Types of Insurance Coverage for Winter
-
Ask the Attorney: What’s an Expert Witness?
-
Top 10 Do’s and Don’ts When You’re In An Accident
-
If You’re Hurt – It’s YOU vs. The Other Side’s Insurance Company
-
Legal Cases: Settling vs Trial
-
-
If You’re Hurt – It’s YOU vs. The Other Side’s Insurance Company
-
Phil Harding: Laws on Sexual Assault and Harassment
-
Car stolen from DIA parking lot, then returned to same lot 5 months later