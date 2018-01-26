Legal Answers about Auto Injuries

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow, strong winds Monday morning
Posted 12:13 pm, January 26, 2018
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Colorado’s Best Attorney, Phil Harding, of Harding and Associates, often answers viewer questions on the show. Today he talked about the little black box in your car that reveals all the details of a car accident.  You can call him yourself for legal advice at 303-762-9500.

