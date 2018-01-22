Slick roads, several delayed openings on day after largest storm of season

DENVER — Several roads across the Denver metro area were iced over on Monday, one day after the largest snowstorm of the season hit the area.
Several schools reported closures and delayed openings because of the conditions.
Minimal power outages were reported and there were only about a dozen flight cancellations and delays at Denver International Airport.
