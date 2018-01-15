2 killed, 3 injured in I-70 rollover crash near Strasburg

STRASBURG, Colo. — Two people were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident on icy Interstate 70 east of Strasburg on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes at mile marker 313, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

The names, ages and gender of those who died and were injured were not released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Icy conditions prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close both directions of Interstate 70 between Aurora and Limon.