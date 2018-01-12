Sierra is an upscale wood-fired kitchen open daily for lunch and dinner. Featuring the absolute best in food, beverage, hospitality, ambiance and architecture. The dynamic architecture of Sierra reflects its unique surroundings. The restaurant features warm dining spaces, including a horseshoe bar, with both classic brick and hammered copper throughout to create an ambiance unlike any other. Our guests will enjoy dining in a first-class and intimate atmosphere with an in-house bakery, rotisserie, and “Old World Clay Oven.” Click here for details of Paula's Picks Deal!
Paula’s Picks Deal – SIERRA Restaurant $50 for $100 gift card
-
Paula’s Picks: Sierra’s NEW Happy Hour!
-
Paula’s Picks: STK Steakhouse Denver – $50 Gift Card for Only $25!
-
CRUSH Pizza + Tap – Half Price Paula’s Picks Deal
-
WINNER- Paula’s Picks London Giveaway on Norwegian
-
Paula’s Picks: Celebrate National Sandwich Day with Snarf’s
-
-
Paula’s Picks Deal: Del Frisco’s Grille $50 Gift Card for Only $25!
-
Paula’s Picks: The Melting Pot Littleton – Halloween FUN-due & Wicked Wine Dinners
-
Paula’s Picks: The Melting Pot Littleton – Halloween FUN-due & Wicked Wine Dinners
-
Paula’s Picks: Avelina Creates 3-Course Meal for World Veggie Day
-
Paula’s Picks giveaway to London happens tomorrow!
-
-
Paula’s Picks: Family Adventure on Georgetown Loop Railroad
-
Menus for 15th annual Denver Restaurant Week released
-
Enter to WIN two premium class tickets to London Plus a 3-Night Stay!