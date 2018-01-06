Mountain snow showers moving in, few flurries for Denver Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow showers will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours for the Mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the high country through Sunday morning, with anywhere from 3-8 inches of snow will be possible.

Meanwhile in Denver, after a mild day on Saturday, temperatures will steadily drop into the upper 20s to start the day on Sunday. A few flurries will be possible for the Denver metro area and Front Range through the morning hours, but any accumulations will stay under a trace.

Clouds and snow will clear out quickly tomorrow morning, with plenty of sunshine expected by the afternoon hours. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 40s for the Front Range to end our weekend.

Conditions will stay quiet and warm to start the work week, with highs hitting the upper 50s and lower 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds.

Changes will return to the forecast by Wednesday, as our next system brings in decent snow chances throughout the state. Snow looks to continue through the day on Thursday, lingering through Friday for the mountains. Temperatures will also fall back to reality, with highs in the 30s and 40s for the second half of the week.

