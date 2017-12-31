Chick-Fil-A at Park Meadows opens on a Sunday to feed law enforcement

LONE TREE, Colo. — Chick-Fil-A at Park Meadows Mall opened on Sunday to feed law enforcement after the deadly deputy-involved shooting in Highlands Ranch early Sunday morning.

“With heavy hearts and lots of community support three Douglas County, Jefferson County and other County officers are helping with food 400 sandwiches for first responders. Our prayers are with all that serve and their family’s,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish was killed when a suspect opened fire on deputies at an apartment complex during a disturbance call.

Deputies Michael Doyle, 28, Taylor Davis, 30, and Jeffrey Pelle, 32, and Castle Rock police officer Tom O’Donnell, 31, were injured in the incident. They are in stable condition.

Two civilians were also shot and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays, something that was started by the company’s founder, Truett Cathy.

The devout Christian decided in 1946 to close the stores on Sundays for religious reasons and to give employees one set day off a week.

But in emergencies, local restaurants open.

Two weeks ago, when a major power outage hit Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the fast food chain sprung into action by providing food for thousands of stranded passengers.