Man wanted for burglary at Centennial liquor store

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who burglarized a Centennial liquor store on Tuesday.

Deputies say that the man entered a storeroom at Dry Creek Discount Liquors at 7500 S. University Blvd. around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and removed cases of alcohol out the back door.

Authorities said that another man was waiting in a get away vehicle described as a white SUV, possibly a Chevy. Employees discovered the burglary as the men were getting away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tip line at 720-874-8477.

