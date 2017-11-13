Illegal cockfighting bust in Evans results in euthanization of over 2 dozen animals

EVANS, Colo. — Officials with the Evans Police Department have made the public aware of a cockfighting operation in Evans that resulted in the euthanization of dozens of roosters.

The bust was made by officers on Friday night when a Community Service Technician came upon what appeared to be an illegal animal fighting set-up.

Additional officers were brought to a residence in the 3700 block of Burlington Avenue and it was determined there were roosters on the property that had been physically altered as well as some which were injured.

After obtaining a search warrant for the property, three men were contacted and, following an investigation, were slapped with felony charges.

Luis Mosquedo-Razo,31, was charged with Animal Fighting and Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Pablo Cortez-Diaz,27, was charged with Animal Fighting, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Gambino Villegas-Delgado,52, was charged with Animal Fighting and Cruelty to Animals.

Veterinarians from All Pets Emergency Clinic and West Ridge Animal Hospital assisted Evans Officers in identifying and collecting the altered and injured roosters.

Professional medical opinion was sought regarding the suitability of the animals to be re-established in a tranquil setting.

Upon further evaluation, veterinarians determined the animals had been bred to behave in a vicious manner, and the 28 roosters were humanely euthanized.

Marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine was also confiscated from the property.